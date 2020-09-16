Pensions to be increased by almost 400 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Pensions will be increased by almost 400 soms on average in Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the Social Fund, Meder Irsaliev, announced at a press conference.
According to him, on September 11, the Government adopted a decree on indexation of the basic and insurance parts of pensions.
As a result, pensions that are below the subsistence level will grow by at least 300 soms, and by 360 soms — if pension is above the subsistence minimum.
«Based on the results of recalculation, the size of pensions will be increased by 397 soms. The average size of pension will reach 6,061 soms. It is 5,800 soms now,» he said.
Meder Irsaliev added that there are 689,000 pensioners in Kyrgyzstan now, 38 percent of them (261,800) receive pension below the subsistence minimum.
Pensions will be increased from October 1 in Kyrgyzstan.