The size of pensions will increase by 7 percent after indexation in October. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, an average pension will be 6,061 soms.

«Despite the coronavirus, funds will be allocated to support pensioners. To increase the pensions, 75.2 million soms were allocated from the budget, and 752.6 million soms — from the pension fund,» Kubatbek Boronov said.