12:30
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in temporary detention center in Bishkek

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev detained on suspicion of negligence
The day before, the former official has been interrogated for several hours, after which he was handed a notice of suspicion. After the tests for coronavirus of Kosmosbek Cholponbaev turned out to be negative, he was placed in the temporary detention center.

The Former Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was detained by officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Earlier, the Financial Police opened a criminal case on suspicion of negligence and abuse of official position against responsible persons of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigators, officials of the Ministry of Health, abusing their official position, as well as contrary to the interests of the people and the state, entered into an unprofitable contract for provision of consulting services, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 9 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/165329/
views: 52
Print
Related
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev detained on suspicion of negligence
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan returns to work after illness
State of Minister and Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan is stable
Ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan suspected of sale of medical products abroad
Newly appointed Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan speaks against observation units
Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan suspected of abuse of office
Prime Minister advises Health Minister to recruit professional staff
Health Minister withdraws claim to medical workers for 3 million soms
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan offered to write notice of resignation
Resignation of Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan demanded in Bishkek
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
12:10
Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in temporary detention center in Bishkek Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in temporary detention cen...
11:58
Woman drowns in Ala-Archa water reservoir near Bishkek
11:45
Russian video blogger Ilya Varlamov releases report on Bishkek
11:27
EAEU to introduce labeling of milk, kefir, yogurt and other dairy products
10:58
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals