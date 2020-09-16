Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in temporary detention center in Bishkek

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the former official has been interrogated for several hours, after which he was handed a notice of suspicion. After the tests for coronavirus of Kosmosbek Cholponbaev turned out to be negative, he was placed in the temporary detention center.

The Former Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was detained by officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Earlier, the Financial Police opened a criminal case on suspicion of negligence and abuse of official position against responsible persons of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigators, officials of the Ministry of Health, abusing their official position, as well as contrary to the interests of the people and the state, entered into an unprofitable contract for provision of consulting services, which caused damage to the state budget in the amount of about 9 million soms.