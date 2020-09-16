EAEU to introduce labeling of milk, kefir, yogurt and other dairy products

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has reached an agreement on introduction of labeling of certain types of dairy products as soon as the member states are ready. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

Discussion of specific terms, not earlier than on which a ban on the circulation of unmarked goods can be introduced, is now being completed. Estimated dates of implementation are set in the draft decree of the Russian Government, who announced their readiness for introduction of marking.

According to the document undergoing public discussion, mandatory labeling of milk, cream and ice cream with a shelf life of more than 28 days is expected to be introduced from January 20, 2021.

«With regard to products with a shorter shelf life, as well as condensed milk, butter, cheese and cottage cheese, labeling could be introduced from July 1, 2021. As for buttermilk, yoghurt and kefir, these products could begin to be labeled on a mandatory basis from October 1, 2021. As expected, the final decision on the stages of introduction of labeling will be made in November,» the statement says.

At the same time, the EEC stresses that expansion of the range of labeled goods entails a further reduction in «gray» products and counterfeit products on the union market. This, taking into account the social significance of dairy products, will make it possible to better ensure the safety and protection of the rights of the most vulnerable categories of citizens.

The agreement on labeling of goods by identification means in the EAEU entered into force on March 29, 2019. The agreement is a framework document that sets the basic rules for the introduction of a unified labeling for an agreed group of goods in the territory of the Union. At the same time, the document determines the procedure for introducing marking: either on the territory of the entire union, or at the national level. But this is possible only after consideration by the EEC Council of the proposal to introduce marking throughout the Union and if the Commission Council does not unanimously decide on the introduction of marking on the territory of the EAEU or on the territory of two or more member states in case of an agreement on the introduction according to uniform rules.