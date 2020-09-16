12:29
USD 79.03
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.05
English

EAEU to introduce labeling of milk, kefir, yogurt and other dairy products

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has reached an agreement on introduction of labeling of certain types of dairy products as soon as the member states are ready. The Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

Discussion of specific terms, not earlier than on which a ban on the circulation of unmarked goods can be introduced, is now being completed. Estimated dates of implementation are set in the draft decree of the Russian Government, who announced their readiness for introduction of marking.

According to the document undergoing public discussion, mandatory labeling of milk, cream and ice cream with a shelf life of more than 28 days is expected to be introduced from January 20, 2021.

«With regard to products with a shorter shelf life, as well as condensed milk, butter, cheese and cottage cheese, labeling could be introduced from July 1, 2021. As for buttermilk, yoghurt and kefir, these products could begin to be labeled on a mandatory basis from October 1, 2021. As expected, the final decision on the stages of introduction of labeling will be made in November,» the statement says.

At the same time, the EEC stresses that expansion of the range of labeled goods entails a further reduction in «gray» products and counterfeit products on the union market. This, taking into account the social significance of dairy products, will make it possible to better ensure the safety and protection of the rights of the most vulnerable categories of citizens.

The agreement on labeling of goods by identification means in the EAEU entered into force on March 29, 2019. The agreement is a framework document that sets the basic rules for the introduction of a unified labeling for an agreed group of goods in the territory of the Union. At the same time, the document determines the procedure for introducing marking: either on the territory of the entire union, or at the national level. But this is possible only after consideration by the EEC Council of the proposal to introduce marking throughout the Union and if the Commission Council does not unanimously decide on the introduction of marking on the territory of the EAEU or on the territory of two or more member states in case of an agreement on the introduction according to uniform rules.
link: https://24.kg/english/165317/
views: 102
Print
Related
Russia to restrict import of cars from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Russia to develop and finance product labeling system for Kyrgyzstan
Goods accounting points in framework of trade with EAEU to open in Kyrgyzstan
Negotiations with Egypt on free trade zone with EAEU to continue in fall
EAEU considers issue of granting observer status to Uzbekistan
Kubat Umurzakov: To get out of crisis, Kyrgyzstan needs to work with EAEU
EAEU to complete development of job search system by end of 2020
Working group to determine origin of goods for public procurement formed in EAEU
EAEU Intergovernmental Council approves plan to combat COVID-19
Prime Ministers discuss delivery of medicines from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
16 September, Wednesday
12:10
Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in temporary detention center in Bishkek Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed in temporary detention cen...
11:58
Woman drowns in Ala-Archa water reservoir near Bishkek
11:45
Russian video blogger Ilya Varlamov releases report on Bishkek
11:27
EAEU to introduce labeling of milk, kefir, yogurt and other dairy products
10:58
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals