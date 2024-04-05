13:27
Russia expands list of light industry goods subject to labeling

The list of light industry goods subject to mandatory labeling has been expanded in Russia from April 1, 2024. The representative office of Wildberries marketplace in Kyrgyzstan said.

The international exhibition-platform for light industry outsourcing Bee-Together was held in Bishkek. More than 200 representatives of garment and knitting enterprises of Kyrgyzstan, international brands and clothing store chains from Russia and the CIS countries gathered at the site.

Ksenia Shkolnikova, Director for Government Relations at Wildberries in Kyrgyzstan, told the forum participants about the platform’s opportunities for exporting garment and textile products from Kyrgyzstan and the necessity of labeling light industry goods for trade in the Russian Federation.

To determine the need for labeling of your goods, you need to enter the correct TN VED code when creating a product card. The system will automatically show the presence of the requirement of the Control Identification Mark (CID). The full list of goods subject to labeling can be found on Chestnyi Znak website.

«These days we are actively sharing our expertise on working with Wildberries on the site. We advise on the export of products and sales on the marketplace, tell about the opportunities for entrepreneurs when opening franchise pick-up points in Kyrgyzstan,» the company said.
link: https://24.kg/english/290848/
views: 140
