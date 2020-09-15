15:13
At least 119,600 doses of influenza vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan

The first batch of influenza vaccine has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the republic, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 119,600 doses of the vaccine were brought from Russia.

«We will distribute it among regions and will begin to vaccinate, first of all, those who are at risk: the elderly, children, medical workers, vulnerable groups of the population. In addition, we announced a tender for the purchase of other 700,000 doses,» the official said.

It is noted that it will be possible to get a flu shot in private clinics. After they receive permission, the Ministry of Health will announce the addresses of medical facilities where the vaccination can be received.
