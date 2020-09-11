13:49
TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov intends to recover $ 1 mln from Assol Moldokmatova

Russian TV presenter and showman Artur Tsvetkov intends to recover $ 1 million from Assol Moldokmatova. He posted about it on Instagram.

According to him, Assol Moldokmatova caught up his conflict with a food service employee from Kyrgyzstan and called Artur Tsvetkov a «Nazi.»

«Apparently, she did not know the meaning of this word. Nevertheless, the woman deliberately set a good part of the brotherly Kyrgyz people against me, presenting the conflict that we have resolved immediately, in such a light that up to this day I do not meet a single morning without wishes of death,» he wrote.

I will seek a public refutation and $ 1 million as moral damage.

Artur Tsvetkov

«Based on the aforementioned and setting an example for future provocateurs, I intend to bring those involved in incitement of ethnic hatred and sleepless nights of my family to justice,» Artur Tsvetkov said.

Recall, the Russian TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov attacked a Kyrgyzstani who works at a public catering point in Moscow. The video of the incident was sent out on social media. The presenter entered a catering establishment with a mask down on his chin. He reacted aggressively to the remark to put the mask on, began to behave rudely and attacked the employee. Artur Tsvetkov called the police and wrote a statement, which the law enforcement officers of the Russian capital accepted.

