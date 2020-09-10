16:28
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resume air traffic

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan open borders and resume air traffic. The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Chingiz Aidarbekov and Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Air traffic was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to increase the access regime on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, existing checkpoints are functioning in full.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to issues of international and regional cooperation, including within the framework of the UN and the EAEU.
