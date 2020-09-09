09:58
Severelectro company plans to disconnect more than 7,000 consumers

Severelectro OJSC will remotely disconnect over 7,000 consumers for late payment of their electricity bills today. The company reported.

To avoid inconvenience, power engineers urge residents to pay their electricity bills in advance. Information about payment via terminals, through electronic wallets, appears in Severelectro database in real time.

Power supply of consumers with «smart» meters, remotely interrupted due to late payment of bills, is automatically resumed after full payment and receipt of a signal by Severelectro server.
