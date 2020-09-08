CEC offers Facebook to block political advertising on election silence day

Management of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) and representatives of Facebook discussed issues of placing political advertising on the social media, labeling it and determining the source of payment. Press service of the CEC reports.

The meeting was organized by the UNDP Office in Kyrgyzstan.

Facebook representatives told about their policy of identifying users by documenting identity, in which it is reliably known what person is registered under a particular account.

«All political advertising is added to the advertising library and is available at www.facebook.com/ads/library/report, you need to select Kyrgyzstan on the top page,» the CEC said.

The library of Kyrgyzstan now contains 879 announcements on which a total of $ 3,737 have been spent.

«It also displays information about individuals and parties who have paid for advertising,» the CEC added.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that Facebook’s account verification measures are an important contribution to the transparency of the elections. «This creates opportunities to track the transparency of political advertising funding of a particular party or candidates. Parties, in their turn, can go through the verification procedure, which will help them in the fight against fake accounts,» she said.

The CEC Chairperson also asked about the possibility of blocking advertising on the social media on the election silence day, October 3. Facebook representatives said that this is a new policy, which is applied in the United States so far, but they are ready to consider the request from Kyrgyzstan sent officially.

The election campaign began on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.