12:38
USD 78.61
EUR 93.02
RUB 1.04
English

CEC offers Facebook to block political advertising on election silence day

Management of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) and representatives of Facebook discussed issues of placing political advertising on the social media, labeling it and determining the source of payment. Press service of the CEC reports.

The meeting was organized by the UNDP Office in Kyrgyzstan.

Facebook representatives told about their policy of identifying users by documenting identity, in which it is reliably known what person is registered under a particular account.

«All political advertising is added to the advertising library and is available at www.facebook.com/ads/library/report, you need to select Kyrgyzstan on the top page,» the CEC said.

The library of Kyrgyzstan now contains 879 announcements on which a total of $ 3,737 have been spent.

«It also displays information about individuals and parties who have paid for advertising,» the CEC added.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that Facebook’s account verification measures are an important contribution to the transparency of the elections. «This creates opportunities to track the transparency of political advertising funding of a particular party or candidates. Parties, in their turn, can go through the verification procedure, which will help them in the fight against fake accounts,» she said.

The CEC Chairperson also asked about the possibility of blocking advertising on the social media on the election silence day, October 3. Facebook representatives said that this is a new policy, which is applied in the United States so far, but they are ready to consider the request from Kyrgyzstan sent officially.

The election campaign began on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/164412/
views: 119
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Observers of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly arrive in Osh
Consideration of complaint of Butun Kyrgyzstan party to continue on September 9
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
Adakhan Madumarov reproaches CEC with lawlessness and promises rallies
UN in Kyrgyzstan calls on political parties to avoid spread of COVID-19
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
Elections 2020: 65 percent of polling stations in Kyrgyzstan have ramps
Elections 2020: CEC registers 1,912 candidates for deputies
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan American Noah Bratcher dreams of living and working in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
8 September, Tuesday
12:30
68 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,526 in total 68 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgy...
12:25
198 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:47
Man dies in traffic accident in Kochkor district
11:39
Emergencies Ministry receives video equipment for online conferences
11:29
Number of calls to ambulance starts growing in Uzbekistan