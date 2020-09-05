17:35
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home

«The state cannot absolve itself of responsibility for the health of the population,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio, commenting on distance learning in schools and universities.

According to him, the decision was dictated by concern for the health of citizens and children.

The Government and the Ministry of Health continue to sound the alarm, warning against complacency as the situation remains tense.

«If parents decide to take their children to parks and recreation areas, then this is their decision and their responsibility. Each of us has the opportunity to receive information about the situation in the world related to the spread of infection. Some states declare the possibility of a second wave of the disease. Somewhere a tense fight against infection continues. Some countries said that the disease has begun to spread among children. This situation worries not only us, but all of humanity as a whole,» the head of state said.

Schools and universities are still perceived in our republic as potential foci of the infection.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«After all, a child is a child. They may not want or forget, or not attach due importance to the observance of sanitary and hygienic rules. After all, teachers may not keep track of this. They rest, play, communicate after lessons. And such contacts can provoke mass infection both among students and among teachers. Therefore, the republican headquarters analyzed the entire situation and came to such a decision. And I supported it too. The Ministry of Education offers options, we will monitor the epidemiological situation in the country and make a decision. Teaching will be carried out remotely so far,» he said.
