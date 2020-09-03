21:23
Kubat Umurzakov: To get out of crisis, Kyrgyzstan needs to work with EAEU

«Kyrgyzstan needs to work more in the Eurasian Economic Union. In the new conditions, it is important to get out of the crisis,» an expert Kubat Umurzakov said today at an online conference dedicated to the prospects of economic development of Central Asian countries in the context of the pandemic and the global economic crisis.

According to him, the economic situation in Kyrgyzstan is much worse than in Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan. The country has problems with the budget deficit. Therefore, the republic could not allocate a lot of funds to support business. But donors helped Kyrgyzstan.

«Their transfers helped mitigate the crisis. But from the economic point of view, the situation is very difficult. We must work in the Eurasian Economic Union. Economic ties with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan should be. But in general, the EAEU has a great influence on the Kyrgyz Republic. Therefore, we need to develop and strengthen economic ties in the Union,» Kubat Umurzakov said.
