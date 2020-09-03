16:48
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has seven new deputies

Seven new deputies have appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Parliament reported.

Stalbek Moldaliev, Nurlan Syrdybaev, Osmon Turdumambetov, Meerimbek Koichumanov, Ulanbek Ismailov, Ulugbek Sadikov and Baigazy Kenzhebaev took the oath today.

Stalbek Moldaliev received a vacant seat to replace the ex-speaker Chynybai Tursunbekov, who died of community-acquired pneumonia.

Nurlan Syrdybaev, Osmon Turdumambetov, Ulanbek Ismailov (Onuguu-Progress faction) came to Parliament instead of Altynbek uulu Zhunus, Ziyadin Zhamaldinov and Abylkayir Uzakbaev.

Meerimbek Koichumanov, Baigazy Kenzhebaev and Ulugbek Sadikov (Kyrgyzstan faction) came instead of Daniyar Tolonov, Taalaibek Masabirov and Kubanychbek Nurmatov.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
views: 108
