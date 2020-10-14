13:49
Suspects in attack on foreigner detained in Bishkek

Three suspects in beating a foreigner were detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs for Oktyabrsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, last night the police received a message that a man turned to the National Hospital for medical assistance with bodily injuries.

The crime scene investigation group of the Department of Internal Affairs for Oktyabrsky district left for the medical institution. But they failed to get a statement from the victim because he was drunk.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were initiated under Article 266 "Hooliganism" of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcers detained 27-year-old, 32-year-old and 31-year-old men. They are suspected of attack on a native of Cuba. The investigation continues.     
