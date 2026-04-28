Man detained in Kadamdzhai for illegally hiring and transporting foreigner

A case of illegally transporting a foreign citizen across the border and subsequently employing him was discovered in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

During measures to combat extremism and illegal migration, it was established that 33-year-old K.E., a resident of Uch-Korgon rural district, deceived a 37-year-old citizen of a neighboring state, K.B., into trusting him. He then illegally transported the foreign national across a controlled section of the Kyrgyz border and subsequently exploited his labor in violation of the law.

A criminal case has been opened under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility, and investigative actions are underway.