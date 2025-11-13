11:26
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region

A foreign citizen has been detained in Issyk-Ata district on suspicion of producing and selling narcotic drugs. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the police, on November 11, officers detained a 23-year-old man in the village of Novopokrovka. During a search, they found a bag containing 24 brown rubber capsules with a total weight of 116.1 grams.

An examination revealed that the substance contained nicotine and MDMB(N), classified as a psychotropic substance. A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 (Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported the detention of foreign nationals involved in the large-scale distribution and sale of synthetic drugs in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/350740/
views: 89
