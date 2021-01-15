23:09
Foreigner offering bribe for illegal crossing of border of Kyrgyzstan detained

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a foreigner who tried to illegally cross the border of Kyrgyzstan and offered a bribe. His accomplice was also caught red-handed. Press center of the state committee reported.

«On January 15, officers of the State Committee for National Security, together with border guards caught a 37-year-old citizen of one of the foreign states and his 34-year-old accomplice red-handed when giving a bribe to an officer. The detainee offered the border guard money for illegal entry into the neighboring state outside the official checkpoint through the intermediary services of a local resident,» the statement says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. An investigation is underway.
