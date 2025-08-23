13:56
Foreign woman detained in Osh for attempting to offer sexual services

A foreign national has been detained in Osh for attempting to offer sexual services. The Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

The woman, 33, entered Kyrgyzstan through Dostuk checkpoint, rented accommodation in Osh, and began offering sexual services through social media.

Case materials under Article 109-1 of the Code of Offenses were submitted to court. However, the woman ignored the hearings. She later attempted to leave the country but was detained while trying to illegally cross the state border. It was also established that the woman tried to bribe a police officer, offering 25,000 soms in the office of the Internal Affairs Department of the city.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/340724/
views: 144
