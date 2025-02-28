15:20
Foreigner dies after colliding with friend while snowboarding in Karakol

A tourist died at Karakol ski resort. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on February 27 on a ski slope.

Police received a report of the accident, and an investigative team immediately arrived at the scene. They found out that a 43-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan collided with his friend while snowboarding. The man died at the scene from injuries.

The case was registered. All necessary examinations have been ordered, and the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
