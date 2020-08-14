Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about measures to save economy

«The Government is working to resolve economic situation in the country,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Kubatbek Boronov noted that every country is going through a difficult time now and the world is facing a global recession. «Like in all neighboring countries, the economy was hit the most. According to the results of social and economic development in the first half of the year, economic activity decreased by 5.3 percent. All this also influenced the revenue side of the republican budget. We were forced to adopt a budget with a 5 percent deficit. But the active work of state bodies helped to improve the situation,» he said.

The tax collection rate increased by 10 percent in July. But even now we face great tasks that require hard and fast work. We must not allow repetition of the situation that our economy faced. Kubatbek Boronov

According to him, the measures taken made it possible to prevent a decline in economic indicators to a minimum: this is a phased resumption of business operations, a deferral of tax and other payments, and monitoring of tax audits. «In addition, a program to support entrepreneurs has been developed. 14 billion soms have been allocated for these purposes. Business representatives can get soft loans to start or resume their business. These and other measures did not allow a decline in economic growth rates,» the Prime Minister said.

Kubatbek Boronov added that during the state of emergency and emergency situation, many families who found themselves in a difficult situation were provided with the necessary food. «About 900,000 families received help. In addition, a ban was introduced on the export of essential food products. State regulation of prices for 11 types of goods was temporarily introduced, VAT on medicines was abolished,» he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that one of the main tasks was to reduce unemployment.