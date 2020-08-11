12:14
All sanitary and quarantine posts removed at entrances to Osh city

All sanitary and quarantine posts have been removed at the entrances to Osh city in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the city civil protection headquarters.

Earlier, seven sanitary and quarantine posts have been set up on the city’s borders (Japalak DEU, Teeke-Asker Polygonu, 8-March, HPP, Besh-Kopuro, Kyraryk-Arka, Amir-Timur).

«The epidemiological situation remains difficult, and despite a slight decline in the incidence, it is necessary to strictly observe all sanitary and hygienic norms and rules,» the City Hall said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162171/
views: 98
