Abdykadyrov Street is being widened and IP cameras are being installed in Osh city. City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the project, the width of the sidewalks will be 3 meters; it is also planned to install more than 50 benches, 85 units of street lighting, 36 IP cameras, to plant 319 saplings (260 trees and 59 shrubs), to install 25 litter bins.

The total tender cost of the works is 29,486 million soms.