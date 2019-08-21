09:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Construction of road to Karkyra gorge to start in 2020

Construction of road to Karkyra gorge will begin in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Program for Improving Regional Communication Routes in Central Asia includes rehabilitation of Tyup — Kegen highway adjacent to the tourist camp in Karkyra gorge. The project is financed by the World Bank, providing a loan of $ 27.5 million and the same amount in form of grant.

Currently, preparations are underway for ratification of signed financial agreement.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2020. The road is promised to be built by 2024.
link:
views: 58
Print
Related
Kyrgyz deputy proposes to create national road-building company
$ 55 million to be spent on construction of Tyup- Kegen road in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to build roads according to EEU rules
Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia
Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev
Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow
Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk