Construction of road to Karkyra gorge to start in 2020

Construction of road to Karkyra gorge will begin in Kyrgyzstan in 2020. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Program for Improving Regional Communication Routes in Central Asia includes rehabilitation of Tyup — Kegen highway adjacent to the tourist camp in Karkyra gorge. The project is financed by the World Bank, providing a loan of $ 27.5 million and the same amount in form of grant.

Currently, preparations are underway for ratification of signed financial agreement.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2020. The road is promised to be built by 2024.