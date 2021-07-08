Kyrgyzstan to build Khojai Alo - Vorukh road

Kyrgyzstan will build Khojai Alo — Vorukh road on its own. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference.

«We decided that we will construct it ourselves and the road will be located on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. We insist that roads should be constructed along the entire border line, and not just in some part,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

In early May, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on joint construction of Khojai Alo — Vorukh road. Local experts and the population oppose it, as the road will divide Batken region into two parts.