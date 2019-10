At least 24.4 kilometers of roads have been built in the regions of Kyrgyzstan for the nine months of 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, the new asphalt was laid in 15 towns of Kyrgyzstan. In total, it was planned to pave 113 streets and roads in regional centers with a total length of 139.6 kilometers this year. Under the Twenty Growth Points program, it was planned to lay asphalt on an area of 27.4 kilometers in small towns.