Ulukbek Maripov inspects construction of Bishkek - Osh highway

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov inspected the progress of repair work on the section of Bishkek — Osh road from the southern side of Too-Ashuu pass. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«An asphalt concrete pavement is being laid at the section of the road. In case of favorable weather conditions, construction work will be completed at the beginning of October this year. 165 million soms are provided for it from the republican budget,» the statement says.

The head of the Cabinet noted the strategic importance of the international transport corridor and instructed to complete the construction work on time and at high quality standards. He highlighted the need to ensure road safety on the highway.
