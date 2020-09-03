450 international road specialists arrive in Kyrgyzstan since May 2020

Since May 2020, about 450 international road specialists have arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads, Talant Soltobaev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the implementation of investment projects of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Introduction of quarantine measures and closure of international borders made it difficult to mobilize personnel, deliver materials, and also impeded the free movement of workers on the site. In order to resume work as soon as possible amid the pandemic, the Ministry of Transport has organized delivery of 450 specialists to the work sites,» the Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads said.

The Ministry of Transport and Roads of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to implement the following projects, where donors for their implementation have already been determined:

1. Construction of Balbai Baatyr — Karakol section.

2. Construction of the section Korumdu — Balbai Baatyr.

There are also projects, for the implementation of which donors are still being searched for:

3. Construction of Aral-Suusamyr highway.

4. Construction of a bypass road in Bishkek.

5. Construction of Taraz — Talas — Suusamyr road (105th −198th kilometers).