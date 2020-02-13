140.9 kilometers of roads paved in district centers of Kyrgyzstan in 2019

At least 140.9 kilometers of streets have been paved in the district centers of Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Asphalt concrete pavement was laid on 113 streets in district centers. The plan was exceeded by 1.6 kilometers.

In total, 426.2 kilometers of roads have been paved in the republic in 2019.

Recall, the decision to pave roads was made in the framework of the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization announced by the President. The head of state instructed to repair annually at least 3 kilometers of roads in district centers.