13:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

140.9 kilometers of roads paved in district centers of Kyrgyzstan in 2019

At least 140.9 kilometers of streets have been paved in the district centers of Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Asphalt concrete pavement was laid on 113 streets in district centers. The plan was exceeded by 1.6 kilometers.

In total, 426.2 kilometers of roads have been paved in the republic in 2019.

Recall, the decision to pave roads was made in the framework of the Year of Regional Development and Digitalization announced by the President. The head of state instructed to repair annually at least 3 kilometers of roads in district centers.
link: https://24.kg/english/143502/
views: 65
Print
Related
24.4 kilometers of roads built in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Construction of road to Karkyra gorge to start in 2020
Kyrgyz deputy proposes to create national road-building company
$ 55 million to be spent on construction of Tyup- Kegen road in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to build roads according to EEU rules
Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
13 February, Thursday
12:18
Ulan Egizbaev’s Award presented in Kyrgyzstan Ulan Egizbaev’s Award presented in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
New Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan takes up his duties
12:03
140.9 kilometers of roads paved in district centers of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
11:57
Scheme at the Customs: Transnational criminal group detained in Kyrgyzstan
11:07
Deputies approve Akram Madumarov as Deputy Prime Minister for border issues
12 February, Wednesday
17:38
Salaidin Avazov pleads guilty and ready to pay fine
17:26
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow