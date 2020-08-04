17:06
Former head of National Energy Holding transferred to prison colony No. 8

The ex-head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Kaliev, convicted within two criminal cases — breakdown at the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant (HPP) and modernization of the HPP, has been convoyed to the prison colony No. 8. His lawyers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Kaliev was first transferred from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security to Bishkek pretrial detention center 1, where he had been kept for about a month, and then he was transferred to the prison colony No. 8, located in Petrovka village. The lawyers recalled that earlier the Alamedinsky District Court of Chui Region terminated the criminal case on charges of fraud against Aibek Kaliyev.

Aibek Kaliev was accused of sale of a car purchased from TBEA to a third party through deception.

The ex-head of the National Energy Holding was sentenced to 14 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal modernization of the Bishkek HPP.
