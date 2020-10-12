17:23
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Convicted Aibek Kaliev voluntarily returns to prison colony

Convicted within two criminal cases — breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and its modernization — the ex-head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Kaliev, voluntarily returned to the prison colony today. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Today, on October 12, the former chairman of the National Energy Holding, Aibek Kaliev, voluntarily came to the institution where he had previously served his sentence. He was unlawfully released on the night of October 6. The SCNS officers accompanied Aibek Kaliev. He will continue serving his sentence,» the state committee said in the statement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office demanded from all persons, who illegally left the places of detention on the night of October 6, to appear at the administration offices of the bodies and institutions of the State Penitentiary Service.

The ex-head of the National Energy Holding, Aibek Kaliev, was accused of sale of the car purchased from TBEA to a third party through deception.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal modernization of the capital’s Heating and Power Plant. In early August, Aibek Kaliev was transferred from the SCNS pre-trial detention center to the Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1, where he was kept for about a month, and then transferred to prison colony No. 8, located in Petrovka village.
link: https://24.kg/english/168935/
views: 54
Print
Related
Former head of National Energy Holding transferred to prison colony No. 8
Court dismisses second criminal case against Aibek Kaliev
Ex-head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev sentenced to 15 years in jail
Aibek Kaliev charged with one more offence - fraud
Sentence of Aibek Kaliev and Temirlan Brimkulov upheld
SCNS investigators became interested in property of Aibek Kaliyev
Supreme Court remands Aibek Kaliev in custody until October 13
Arrested Aibek Kaliev complains of health problems
Lawyers appeal measure of restraint to former head of National Energy Holding
Aibek Kaliev arrested till end of investigation for corruption
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
12 October, Monday
17:09
Convicted Aibek Kaliev voluntarily returns to prison colony Convicted Aibek Kaliev voluntarily returns to prison co...
16:50
Unknown persons set fire to house of deputy in Issyk-Ata district
16:40
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
16:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov re-imposes state of emergency in Bishkek
15:49
Emomali Rahmon wins presidential elections in Tajikistan