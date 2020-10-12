Convicted Aibek Kaliev voluntarily returns to prison colony

Convicted within two criminal cases — breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant and its modernization — the ex-head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Kaliev, voluntarily returned to the prison colony today. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Today, on October 12, the former chairman of the National Energy Holding, Aibek Kaliev, voluntarily came to the institution where he had previously served his sentence. He was unlawfully released on the night of October 6. The SCNS officers accompanied Aibek Kaliev. He will continue serving his sentence,» the state committee said in the statement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office demanded from all persons, who illegally left the places of detention on the night of October 6, to appear at the administration offices of the bodies and institutions of the State Penitentiary Service.

The ex-head of the National Energy Holding, Aibek Kaliev, was accused of sale of the car purchased from TBEA to a third party through deception.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal modernization of the capital’s Heating and Power Plant. In early August, Aibek Kaliev was transferred from the SCNS pre-trial detention center to the Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1, where he was kept for about a month, and then transferred to prison colony No. 8, located in Petrovka village.