Sentence of Aibek Kaliev and Temirlan Brimkulov upheld

Former head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Kaliev and former executive director of Group for Management of Bishkek HPP Modernization Temirlan Brimkulov will serve their sentences in full. The day before, the Bishkek City Court passed a sentence, having examined an appeal of the defendants’ lawyers to the verdict of the district court.

Thus, Aibek Kaliev will serve his sentence in a penal colony with imprisonment for 2 years 6 months and a fine of 1,000 calculated rates, or 100,000 soms.

Temirlan Brimkulov was sentenced to 2 years 6 months in prison with a fine of 100,000 soms.

The former director of Electric Stations JSC Uzak Kydyrbaev, sentenced by the district court to 4 years in prison and a fine of 150,000 soms, was released in the courtroom due to the expiration of the sentence.

Former first deputy head of Electric Stations Berdibek Borkoev, former director of Bishkek HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan and ex-deputy chairman of the Energy Holding Nurlan Sadykov signed a plea agreement after the sentence from the first instance court. They were released in the courtroom and their sentences were replaced by fines.

The verdict of the Bishkek City Court may be appealed to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic.