Ex-head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev sentenced to 15 years in jail

Trial of a high-profile criminal case on modernization of the capital’s heating and power plant completed the day before in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev was sentenced to 15 years in prison in total.

Salaidin Avazov, the former Director General of Electric Stations OJSC, was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison.

The former executive director of the group for modernization of the Bishkek HPP Temirlan Brimkulov and the former deputy director of Electric Stations OJSC Zholdoshbek Nazarov were sentenced to 2.6 years behind bars each. Taking into account the served sentence in the pretrial detention center of SCNS, the court ruled to release them in the courtroom.

Recall, the prosecutor’s office asked to sentence them to 11 years and 3 months in prison, deprive all the defendants of their class ranks and awards, and to recover material damage in favor of the state in the amount of 5,439,527,482 soms.

The state prosecution asked to sentence Aibek Kaliev to 17 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprive him of the honorary diploma of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Dank medal.