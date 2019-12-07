19:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev sentenced to 15 years in jail

Trial of a high-profile criminal case on modernization of the capital’s heating and power plant completed the day before in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

The former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev was sentenced to 15 years in prison in total.

Salaidin Avazov, the former Director General of Electric Stations OJSC, was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison.

The former executive director of the group for modernization of the Bishkek HPP Temirlan Brimkulov and the former deputy director of Electric Stations OJSC Zholdoshbek Nazarov were sentenced to 2.6 years behind bars each. Taking into account the served sentence in the pretrial detention center of SCNS, the court ruled to release them in the courtroom.

Recall, the prosecutor’s office asked to sentence them to 11 years and 3 months in prison, deprive all the defendants of their class ranks and awards, and to recover material damage in favor of the state in the amount of 5,439,527,482 soms.

The state prosecution asked to sentence Aibek Kaliev to 17 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprive him of the honorary diploma of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Dank medal.
link:
views: 298
Print
Related
Aibek Kaliev charged with one more offence - fraud
Sentence of Aibek Kaliev and Temirlan Brimkulov upheld
SCNS investigators became interested in property of Aibek Kaliyev
Supreme Court remands Aibek Kaliev in custody until October 13
Arrested Aibek Kaliev complains of health problems
Lawyers appeal measure of restraint to former head of National Energy Holding
Aibek Kaliev arrested till end of investigation for corruption
SCNS detains Aibek Kaliev
Ex-head of Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Aibek Kaliyev dismissed from post of head of Energy Holding Company
Popular
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020 New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
7 December, Saturday
13:48
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
13:33
China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
12:44
New head of 9th Directorate of SCNS appointed
12:01
Kyrgyzstan simplifies registration of citizens with consular departments