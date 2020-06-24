19:08
USD 74.99
EUR 84.65
RUB 1.09
English

Court dismisses second criminal case against Aibek Kaliev

The Alamedin District Court of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan dismissed the criminal case on charges of fraud against the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev. A lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the affected party refused claims to Aibek Kaliev during the proceedings, since the car seized by the investigators was returned to her.

«The court has stopped the prosecution of my client, but we intend to appeal the verdict. The defense did not support the motion on dismissal of the case, we insist on acquittal,» Baktybek Zhumashev said.

Recall, Aibek Kaliev was accused of selling a car purchased from TBEA to a third party through deception.

In addition, the former head of the National Energy Holding was sentenced to 14 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.
link: https://24.kg/english/157284/
views: 72
Print
Related
Ex-head of National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev sentenced to 15 years in jail
Aibek Kaliev charged with one more offence - fraud
Sentence of Aibek Kaliev and Temirlan Brimkulov upheld
SCNS investigators became interested in property of Aibek Kaliyev
Supreme Court remands Aibek Kaliev in custody until October 13
Arrested Aibek Kaliev complains of health problems
Lawyers appeal measure of restraint to former head of National Energy Holding
Aibek Kaliev arrested till end of investigation for corruption
SCNS detains Aibek Kaliev
Ex-head of Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline
24 June, Wednesday
19:00
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrg...
18:47
Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration has COVID-19
18:40
President of Kyrgyzstan refrains from attending Victory Parade in Moscow
18:31
Court dismisses second criminal case against Aibek Kaliev
18:18
Victory Parade takes place on Red Square in Moscow