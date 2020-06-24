Court dismisses second criminal case against Aibek Kaliev

The Alamedin District Court of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan dismissed the criminal case on charges of fraud against the former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev. A lawyer Baktybek Zhumashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the affected party refused claims to Aibek Kaliev during the proceedings, since the car seized by the investigators was returned to her.

«The court has stopped the prosecution of my client, but we intend to appeal the verdict. The defense did not support the motion on dismissal of the case, we insist on acquittal,» Baktybek Zhumashev said.

Recall, Aibek Kaliev was accused of selling a car purchased from TBEA to a third party through deception.

In addition, the former head of the National Energy Holding was sentenced to 14 years in prison within a criminal case on illegal modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.