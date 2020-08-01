14:26
Mudflow hits Osh region of Kyrgyzstan

Heavy rain in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan resulted in a mudflow that hinders movement of traffic along Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alai-Kuu road. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

The incident took place yesterday at about 19.30. One loader is involved in elimination of consequences of the disaster. One lane of the road was cleared yesterday at 21.30. Work continues today.

Mudflow also filled the 82nd and 89th kilometers of Osh — Papan — Kichi-Alai road with mud-stone mass. All the consequences of the mudflow have been already eliminated.
