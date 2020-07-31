Working group to determine origin of goods for public procurement formed in EAEU

At a meeting of the Advisory Committee on State (Municipal) Procurement of the Eurasian Economic Commission, it was decided to create a working group to determine the country of origin of goods in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. Press service of the EEC reported.

The main task of the group will be to develop rules for maintaining the Register of Eurasian industrial products and the procedure for confirming the state of origin of goods on the territory of the EAEU for public procurement. The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council instructed the commission to develop and approve these documents by the end of 2020 at a meeting on July 17 in Minsk.

The work will be carried out by four subgroups formed on the basis of type of industry. The first subgroup will consider the products of machine tool building, power engineering, electrical and cable industry, shipbuilding; the second — the automotive industry and railway engineering; the third — special mechanical engineering; the fourth — furniture and woodworking industries, compressor and refrigeration equipment, light industry, chemical and petrochemical products.

The first meeting of the working group will take place on August 7 this year.