First children's hospice sends open appeal to Government of Kyrgyzstan

The first children’s hospice has sent an open appeal to the Government of Kyrgyzstan. Institution’s official Facebook page says.

The letter says that today the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, there is an urgent need for medical institutions equipped with the necessary equipment, medicines, and protective equipment.

«Doctors faced with the fact that they did not receive allowances on time, it is not even known whether the infected doctors received compensation. Policemen faced the same situation, other civil servants were forced to work remotely, which also affected their salaries,» the hospice stresses.

For four months since declaring the emergency situation, the republic has requested more than half a billion dollars of external assistance, 74 percent of which is provided as loans.

The hospice notes: development of events and surge in morbidity, especially among doctors, as well as the lack of transparency in spending of these funds indicate that the money is being used ineffectively — doctors continue to need PPE, day patient hospitals began to be opened only after there were no more places in hospitals; there is a lack of medicines.

«Unfortunately, during the crisis we witnessed how the authorities not only did not create conditions for citizens forced to mobilize as volunteer movements, but also created obstacles, in particular, in the implementation of Tirek platform.

Every day we see how people independently search for drugs, oxygen concentrators, bring them from abroad, ask for help in finding places in clinics. Volunteers are organized across the country to help save people, providing doctors and hospitals with vital resources — masks, gloves, oxygen and even hot meals. Instead of news, we see obituary notices and we began to say words of condolences more often,» the appeal says.

The authorities' misconduct triggered a domino effect and led to the collapse of an already ineffective healthcare system.

This institution calls on the state to constantly inform the public about the provision of the health care system with the necessary material resources and the formed need for constant replenishment of supplies; to provide doctors and hospitals with everything they need; publish a detailed report on the funds allocated and spent to combat the pandemic; provide access to social and medical care for the most vulnerable and marginalized segments of the population.