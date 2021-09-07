10:36
Hospice for seriously ill homeless people opened in Bishkek

A hospice for seriously ill homeless people was opened in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The institution is located in Muras-Ordo residential area. Seriously ill people without place of residence will receive palliative care there. The hospice is designed for five people. But it will be expanded in the future.

«The hospice has opened under the Fountain of Life Foundation. Its founder is Gordon Mary Margaret Kirkwood, who came to Kyrgyzstan more than 18 years ago and started helping homeless people. In the shelters of the foundations, homeless people can take a shower, get clean clothes and shoes,» the City Hall said.
