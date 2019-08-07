Politicians accuse Sooronbai Jeenbekov of covert support of Almazbek Atambayev

Members of the Civil Union for Rehabilitation of Political Prisoners Bekbolot Talgarbekov, Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, Dastan Sarygulov and others demand to arrest Almazbek Atambayev. They made an open appeal to the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The so called «political prisoners» note that «over the past almost two years, the current president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has pursued a policy of cleansing and renewal.»

«During this time, the monstrous scale of corruption during the reign of the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev, as well as the numerous facts of his criminal acts to the detriment of the interests of the Kyrgyz people and the state together with his close, as it turned out, unscrupulous servants, became public. We note that Sooronbai Jeenbekov placed the interests of the Motherland higher than the insidious and selfish interests of his former patron and friend. The president’s new policy was strongly supported by the current Parliament, whose deputies made a historic act, depriving Almazbek Atambayev of ex-president’s status,» the statement says.

However, according to the authors of the appeal, illogical, incomprehensible actions by law enforcement agencies of the country have been taking place.

The president’s policy, supported by the Parliament, is hampered and boycotted by the bodies you are heading. From the appeal of political prisoners to Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Political prisoners recall that «escapes from the country of Askarbek Shadiev, suspected of corruption in the modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, and Busurmankul Tabaldiev, suspected of releasing the criminal Aziz Batukaev, were allowed.»

«We believe that you are acting in the interests of the former president. Further, why did you exclude the main accusations of consolidation of state power and persecution of political prisoners from the six points of charges against Atambayev, put forward by the parliamentary commission? The answer is obvious, this is your covert support of Almazbek Atambayev to greatly reduce his responsibility to the people, the Motherland. Why, despite the existence of sufficient grounds for criminal prosecution, you still do not dare to arrest Atambayev?» political prisoners ask the head of state.

We are forced to state the truth — you are secretly on the side of Atambayev and are ready to support him if the confrontation takes an open form! From the appeal of political prisoners to Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Political prisoners believe that, having felt and believed in the support of the president, with the full connivance of the latter, Atambayev practically formed a state in the state — the so-called Koi-Tash People’s Republic.

«He does not care about the Constitution and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic. He completely ignores your «amiable» interrogation invitations. At first, it seemed that all this is an indicator of your lack of professionalism and powerlessness. But today it’s quite obvious: this whole political performance is the result of your disguised support for the insolent former president, who puts himself above the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the political prisoners say in the appeal.

They do not exclude that «in the fall, Almazbek Atambayev, together with his supporters, will commit a coup in the country.» «If there will be mass riots in Kyrgyzstan with grave consequences in the fall that may lead to the loss of the sovereignty of the country, then you will be the main culprits, as you sabotaged the policies of Sooronbai Jeenbekov and did not timely prevent a deep political crisis,» political prisoners appeal to the leaders of the security forces. And they urge them to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev and immediately arrest him.