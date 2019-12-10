16:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Interior Ministry veterans ask President to dismiss Kashkar Dzhunushaliev

Veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan sent an appeal to the President of the country in support of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev.

Twenty one former police officers ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov to bring to justice the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security for illegal actions.

According to the authors of the appeal, the campaign planned in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 was unconstitutional and contrary to the norms of the law.

«Illegal actions by the SCNS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs following the orders of the investigator Erkinbek Ashirkhodzhaev would not have been possible without the consent of the heads of these bodies. The planned campaign was unconstitutional and contradictory to the law,» the appeal says.

It is necessary to initiate criminal cases against the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and the Minister of Internal Affairs on the facts of causing serious harm to the health of the population, violation of the inviolability of residence and other crimes.

From the appeal of veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The police veterans believe that everything happens without knowledge of the head of state, and ask for consideration by the Council for Selection of Judges of illegal decisions of judges in the case against Almazbek Atambayev, judges of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, «who disgraced Kyrgyzstan around the world, making a decision that contradicts general rules of jurisprudence.»

«We ask you to fire the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Opumbaev and the Minister of Internal Affairs Dzhunushaliev, instruct the Prosecutor General to institute criminal proceedings against the above-mentioned persons, as well as Erkinbek Ashirkhodzhaev,» statement of the veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs says.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Politicians accuse Sooronbai Jeenbekov of covert support of Almazbek Atambayev
Bishkek residents ask president to stop construction of multi-storey house
Kyrgyz journalists ask for land plot for housing development
SDPK asks to protect Sapar Isakov from defamatory articles in the media
Lawyers appeal measure of restraint to former head of National Energy Holding
Sapar Isakov calls to clean up and plant trees in Kyrgyzstan
Human Rights Watch appeals to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Members of Disabled Persons Association demand personal meeting with president
Verdict to Sadyr Japarov appealed in city court
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
10 December, Tuesday
15:54
Policemen, judges to be trained in investigation of gender-based crimes online Policemen, judges to be trained in investigation of gen...
15:45
Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes work of local prosecutors
15:38
Cholpon Dzhakupova asks President to protect personal data of citizens
15:28
Kurultai participants intend to assess work of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
15:19
Interior Ministry veterans ask President to dismiss Kashkar Dzhunushaliev