Kyrgyzstan to punish voters for sale of votes

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts in the Sphere of Electoral Legislation. Press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on June 25, 2020. Its main goal is to suppress violations of electoral legislation, increase effectiveness of prevention mechanisms and improve the protection of citizens’ electoral rights.

Changes are made to the Codes of Violations, Misconduct, Criminal and Administrative Procedure.

The press service added that the law introduces liability in the Code of Violations for non-fulfillment of decisions and requirements of the election commission, adopted within its powers, provision of deliberately false information by a voter to the election commission about changing the electoral address.

Punishment is also provided for the receipt of a reward by the voter for his or her vote. In this case, it is proposed to exempt from liability, if the voter voluntarily reported an attempt to bribe.

The Code of Misconduct introduces liability for abuse of administrative resources, provision of deliberately false information by a candidate for an elective position, including the lack of citizenship of another state, as well as for hiding data that are an obstacle to nomination, registration and election.

The Criminal Code provides for a punishment for interfering with the work of members of election commissions, and the term for filing applications to the court on violation of electoral rights has been increased from two days to three in the Administrative Procedure Code.

The law comes into force on the day of its official publication.
