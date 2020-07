Jerooy field in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan has been quarantined. A civil activist Aibek Busurmankulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, residents of the region repeatedly gathered yesterday to get an answer from the management of the gold mining company.

«We were told that the enterprise will be closed for 15 days. The protesters dispersed,» Aibek Busurmankulov told.

Recall, the residents of Talas, having arrived at Jerooy field, demanded to close the enterprise for quarantine. According to them, many employees of the company are sick.