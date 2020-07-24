Residents of Talas demand to quarantine Jerooy mine. An activist Aibek Busurmankulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, one of the employees of the gold mining company died the day before. He died of community-acquired pneumonia.

«According to local residents, the company did not even take the sick employee to the hospital. They took him out of the territory and left on the road. Friends picked him up and transported. Villagers are afraid that the coronavirus will spread throughout the region,» Aibek Busurmankulov said.

The rally will continue today. Management of the gold mining company has to give an answer to demands of the locals by 16.00.