17:32
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan beats, kidnaps man in St. Petersburg

Four migrants suspected of kidnapping have been detained in St. Petersburg (Russia). One of them is a native of Kyrgyzstan. Moika78 media outlet reports.

The kidnapping took place on July 22 on Obukhovsky Defense Avenue. An eyewitness told the police that two unknown persons, using physical force, put an Asian-looking man in a gray Hyundai Solaris car and drove away.

The police detained four suspects. One of them is a 24-year-old migrant from Kyrgyzstan, three — 43, 39 and 25 years old — are from Uzbekistan. All of them stay on the territory of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast without registration.

It was found out that the Kyrgyzstani together with accomplices attacked a 28-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan. They hit him on the head several times, put him in a car and fled the scene.

A criminal case has been initiated. The suspects were placed in an isolation ward.
link: https://24.kg/english/160631/
