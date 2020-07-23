Suspects in beating Pakistani volunteer placed in pretrial detention center

A preventive measure has been chosen for the men suspected of attack on the citizens of Pakistan, among whom was a medical student — volunteer Abbas Ali Shah. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

Related news Suspects in attack on medical student from Pakistan detained

The three detainees were placed in a pretrial detention center for a month. Investigation under the Article «Hooliganism» continues.

Abbas Ali Shah has broken nose and needs an operation. The incident took place near Jannat Resort hotel in Koi-Tash village.

Earlier the student turned to 24.kg news agency with a request to help him get a job in a hospital. He was ready to work for free. The next day he was offered a job in a day patient center.