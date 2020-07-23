14:05
Suspects in beating Pakistani volunteer placed in pretrial detention center

A preventive measure has been chosen for the men suspected of attack on the citizens of Pakistan, among whom was a medical student — volunteer Abbas Ali Shah. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The three detainees were placed in a pretrial detention center for a month. Investigation under the Article «Hooliganism» continues.

Abbas Ali Shah has broken nose and needs an operation. The incident took place near Jannat Resort hotel in Koi-Tash village.

Earlier the student turned to 24.kg news agency with a request to help him get a job in a hospital. He was ready to work for free. The next day he was offered a job in a day patient center.
