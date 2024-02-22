Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained

Suspect in the beating of a nurse at the National Hospital was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An appeal was received from the Nurses Association to take action against a citizen, who caused bodily harm to a nurse at the National Hospital.

According to the colleagues, the nurse repeatedly asked the woman to leave the ward, where she was preparing for a bandaging procedure for a seriously ill patient. But the woman began to react inappropriately and beat her for no reason.

«As a result, the nurse suffered a bruise of the soft tissues of the scalp and was urgently hospitalized with a diagnosis «threatening miscarriage,» the statement says.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun under the article «Hooliganism». The suspect was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.