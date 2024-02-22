14:35
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained

Suspect in the beating of a nurse at the National Hospital was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An appeal was received from the Nurses Association to take action against a citizen, who caused bodily harm to a nurse at the National Hospital.

According to the colleagues, the nurse repeatedly asked the woman to leave the ward, where she was preparing for a bandaging procedure for a seriously ill patient. But the woman began to react inappropriately and beat her for no reason.

«As a result, the nurse suffered a bruise of the soft tissues of the scalp and was urgently hospitalized with a diagnosis «threatening miscarriage,» the statement says.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun under the article «Hooliganism». The suspect was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/287422/
views: 103
Print
Related
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
Ex-head of Jalal-Abad temporary detention facility detained
Ex-head of Tax Service Department for Panfilov district detained
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Meat market managers detained for tax evasion
Two men extort $2,000 from local resident in Osh city
Independent journalist Ali Ergeshov detained at Manas airport
Network for provision of intimate services for officials detected in Bishkek
Two suspects of extortion of $6,000 from elderly people detained
Owner of Bugu and Makish markets in Karakol detained
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
14:28
More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginnin...
14:21
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
14:01
Transparency International urges to reject "foreign representatives" draft law
13:53
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
13:40
Prescription drug addiction: 5 criminal cases initiated against pharmacists