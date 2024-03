The principal of Lomonosov school beat up a ninth grade student. Deputy Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu told at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, this is chaos.

«The principal Almamatova Dinara Abdimitalipovna pulled the ninth-grader Datkaiym Akmat kyzy into the corridor and beat her because the girl was not wearing the school uniform,» the deputy said.

He demanded from the Ministry of Education and law enforcement agencies to take urgent action.