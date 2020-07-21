Suspects in attack on medical student from Pakistan detained

Police officers detained suspects in the brutal beating of Pakistani citizens. A medical student — volunteer Abbas Ali Shah was among them. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Participants of the conflict were detained by the employees of the Alamedin District Department of Internal Affairs and the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region. They are a 31-year-old resident of Issyk-Ata district and two 30-year-old residents of Bishkek. Pre-trial proceedings are underway under the Article «Hooliganism».

Investigation of this fact was taken under the personal control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Nose of Abbas Ali Shah was broken and he needs a surgery. The incident took place near Jannat Resort hotel in Koi-Tash village.

Earlier the student turned to 24.kg news agency with a request to help him get a job in a hospital. He is ready to work for free. The next day he was offered a job in a day patient center at the school No. 95 in Bishkek.