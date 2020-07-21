11:48
USD 77.54
EUR 88.81
RUB 1.08
English

Suspects in attack on medical student from Pakistan detained

Police officers detained suspects in the brutal beating of Pakistani citizens. A medical student — volunteer Abbas Ali Shah was among them. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Related news
Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten
Participants of the conflict were detained by the employees of the Alamedin District Department of Internal Affairs and the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region. They are a 31-year-old resident of Issyk-Ata district and two 30-year-old residents of Bishkek. Pre-trial proceedings are underway under the Article «Hooliganism».

Investigation of this fact was taken under the personal control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Nose of Abbas Ali Shah was broken and he needs a surgery. The incident took place near Jannat Resort hotel in Koi-Tash village.

Earlier the student turned to 24.kg news agency with a request to help him get a job in a hospital. He is ready to work for free. The next day he was offered a job in a day patient center at the school No. 95 in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/160151/
views: 59
Print
Related
Medical student from Pakistan helping to save Kyrgyzstanis brutally beaten
Doctor and nurse of National Hospital attacked in Bishkek
Suspect of attack on volunteers in Jalal-Abad detained
Son of ex-head of Border Service beats patrol police inspector in Bishkek
Unknown men attack patrol police inspector in Bishkek
Knife attack. Mayor appreciates courage of police, trolleybus driver
Video of man’s arrest, who attacked passerby with knife, posted on social media
Trolleybus attacker injures passerby with a knife in Bishkek
Man attacks passengers of trolleybus with knife in Bishkek
Man attacks police officers during check of documents in Bishkek
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
21 July, Tuesday
11:46
Older brother gets his 16-year-old sister pregnant in Suzak Older brother gets his 16-year-old sister pregnant in S...
11:32
Suspects in attack on medical student from Pakistan detained
11:19
First medical workers have rest in Issyk-Kul region after work in red zone
10:45
Former deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhypar Zheksheev dies
10:14
Kyrgyzstanis in Russia donate drugs for 524,000 rubles to Bishkek City Hall