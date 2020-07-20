New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan is preparing to organize distance learning in the first quarter of the new academic year. Press service of the ministry reported.

If the sanitary and epidemiological services decide that the spread of coronavirus does not pose a threat in certain areas of the country, then organization of the educational process at these schools will be considered separately.

The Ministry of Education and Science considers it appropriate for teachers, parents and schoolchildren to start preparing for distance learning. If the situation changes for the better, then students will be able to attend school in real mode.

The ministry noted that an Expert Advisory Council has been formed from practicing teachers, experts and heads of educational organizations. «The Council will analyze the experience of other countries and make decisions taking into account the safety of children and teachers, as well as the age of students. A team of experienced methodologists, teachers, experts studied the content and schedule of past practices of TV lessons and began developing video content. Classes cover all levels of preschool and school education. The main focus is on quality; a competency-based approach is being implemented. A methodological manual containing specific methodological and technical requirements was developed,» the ministry noted.

The ministry added that a training cycle will be organized for teachers and methodologists. Work is underway to improve online testing, school textbooks have been digitized and posted on kitep.edu.gov.kg platform for their use during distance learning.