School year to begin in Kyrgyzstan on September 15

Beginning of the school year has been postponed to September 15 in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the Cabinet, the resolution provides for fixing September 15 as the 1st day of the new school year for subsequent years. However, it is possible that the decision may be revised in a few years, depending on the social and political situation.

«The decision was made due to the epidemiological situation and vaccination of citizens. This is one of the factors. Another is the extension of the tourist season. There were a number of requests from parents and deputies to postpone the start of the school year. People do not have time to take in the harvest and sell agricultural products in order to buy school supplies for their children. Basically, this, of course, concerns the countryside,» the Cabinet of Ministers explained.

The school year will end on June 9.

According to the Ministry of Health, academic year for students of colleges and universities will begin offline on September 15. Officials are worried about deterioration in the quality of education due to online classes.
link: https://24.kg/english/205260/
views: 83
