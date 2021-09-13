17:28
New school year to begin with celebratory assemblies in Kyrgyzstan

Celebratory assemblies will be held at educational organizations of Kyrgyzstan on September 15. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, the ministry consulted with the Ministry of Health on this issue. «They do not mind, but it is recommended to hold all events in the open air. If the weather conditions do not allow it, then they should be held in the assembly halls according to the schedule,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that the new academic year would start in traditional format.
